ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are responding to an industrial accident in Isle of Wight County with at least one fatality reported.

Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Benn’s Grant Homes, a housing development near the intersection of Route 10 and Route 32.

The circumstances of the accident are unclear at this time. Stay with WAVY for updates to this breaking news story.