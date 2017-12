PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) – When you pay a visit to Shore Gallery and Design, leave yourself plenty of time to take it all in! From their infamous upside-down tree, to a thicket of other themes, they have that perfect item for your home, or a gift for someone you love.

Shore Gallery & Design

1556 Laskin Rd

Virginia Beach

(757) 422-1285

ShoreGallery.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Shore Gallery and Design.