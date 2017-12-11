Chesapeake man gets 4 years in fatal DUI crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man is facing four years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a Norfolk woman.

Christopher Kita was charged with DUI – involuntary manslaughter for a crash on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach in early March.

Virginia State Police said a 2012 Mazda 3 was stopped in the left lane with its hazard lights on, and was rear-ended by a 2005 Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the Mazda, 22-year-old Teja Freeman, died at the scene. Freeman’s mother told 10 On Your Side her daughter was going home after a night out with coworkers when the crash happened.

In court Monday, Kita was sentenced to 10 years, and all but four years and 30 days of it was suspended.

