Chesapeake-area minister announces bid for US Senate

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A former candidate for Virginia lieutenant governor will be running for a U.S. Senate seat next year.

Bishop E.W. Jackson announced his plans to run for Senate Monday morning. The Chesapeake-area minister said in a statement he will be running an atypical campaign.

“I am running for U.S. Senate to make certain that you can look your child in the eyes and tell them that they will see an America greater than the one you ever knew,” Jackson stated.

Jackson was the Republican party’s nominee for lieutenant governor back in 2013.