PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing George Foreman in lederhosen or Terry Bradshaw in nothing but a cowboy hat, season two of “Better Late Than Never” will not disappoint! Today two members of the fabulous five talked about what it’s like to take their show on the road.

Check out a special preview of “Better Late Than Never” tonight at 10 after The Voice.

Then stay with us for all your news and Super Doppler 10 forecast on WAVY NEWS 10 at 11.