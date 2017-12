PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from My Help My Hope, and they were here to tell us about their Annual Operation Wish List which is a special holiday campaign to help grant the Christmas wishes of children living in shelters.

You can help them make the holidays special by checking off a gift from Operation Wish List..

Now through December 22

For Drop Off Locations and more information, visit OperationWishList.info or call (757) 541-8043