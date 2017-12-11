Attempted robbery suspect wanted by Suffolk police

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk say they need the public’s help to identify a man who tried to rob a Miller Mart store back in November.

Police say the robbery took place at 1:12 a.m. on Nov. 4, at the store located in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard.

After entering the store, the suspect, described as a heavy set man with blonde, possibly strawberry blonde reddish hair, freckles and facial hair, implied he had a gun.

However the robbery didn’t pan out, and the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP. To submit online, go to http://www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link.