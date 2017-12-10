Westfield defeats Oscar Smith to win Class 6 state football championship

HAMPTON (WAVY) — For the third year in a row, Westfield High School from Chantilly has won the Class 6 state championship. The Bulldogs held off Oscar Smith 28-21 at Hampton University’s Armstrong Stadium.

With Westfield trying to run out the clock, Oscar Smith forced a turnover, but time ran out on the Tigers as they attempted a late comeback. It’s the third year in a row Oscar Smith loses in the state championship game, all three losses have come at the hands of Westfield.

