ORLANDO (WAVY) – Zack Burnell scored two touchdowns, while Mario Hill Jr. added another as well as the game-sealing interception that gave the Virginia Beach Mustangs a 25-14 win over the Florida City Razorbacks in the Pee Wee Pop Warner National Championship.

The Mustangs, which have seen NFL players Percy Harvin, Justin Hunter, and Bucky Hodges pass through, brought back their fifth title since the team first formed in 2001.