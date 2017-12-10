Three dead in crash on Rt. 460 in Sussex

SUSSEX, Va. (WAVY) — Three people died in a three vehicle crash on Rt. 460 in Sussex County early Sunday morning.

According to State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya, Christy N. Allen, 30, of Emporia, was traveling east on Rt. 460 near Walnut Hill Road in a Kia Soul when she crossed the center line and struck a Honda Accord head-on. The Honda then crashed into the rear end of a third car, a Toyota Scion.

Christy Allen died on impact as did her passenger 28-year-old Roquisha Shonta Broady of Emporia.

The passenger in the Honda, Dequincy Lamar Jackson, 25, died on impact, while the driver suffered major injuries. Police say Jackson, of Chesterfield, Virginia, was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the third car, who was by herself, suffered only minor injuries.

Christy Allen and Roquisha Broady were not wearing their seat belts and investigators believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to Sgt. Anaya.