One dead, one injured in early morning Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and another person is injured after an overnight shooting in Norfolk.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1000 block of Ivaloo Street for a man possibly suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found an adult man inside of a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While officers were on scene, they found another man inside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medics took him to the hospital with what appears to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the incidents are related.

The deceased man’s identity will not be released until his family has been notified.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Detectives have not released any suspect information at this time, but ask for anyone with information about this deadly shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.