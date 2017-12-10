ODU uses stifling defense, routs Bowling Green 88-46 in first ever matchup

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Brandan Stith scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and younger brother B.J. Stith scored 15 to power Old Dominion to an 88-46 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday night in the first meeting between the schools.

Ahmad Caver finished with 10 points and eight assists for the Monarchs (7-3). Xavier Green came off the bench to score 14 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Justin Turner missed all five of his 3-point shots but scored 17 to lead the Falcons (7-4). Antwon Lillard added 10 points off the bench. It marked the first time in 11 games this season that the Falcons didn’t have at least one player score 20-plus points.

Old Dominion forced 15 turnovers, while committing only five. The Monarchs came into the game averaging just 10.6 turnovers per game, 11th best in the country. Old Dominion also improved to 7-0 this season when holding opponents under 68 points.

The Monarchs took control from the tipoff and led by double digits just five minutes into the game. Green scored five points in the final 63 seconds of the first half and Old Dominion led 39-23 by intermission.