Navy to reevaluate crash site that took former Berkshire man

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The U.S. Navy is going back to the scene of a military plane crash that claimed the life of a Berkshire County man and two other sailors.

The plane went down in the Philippine Sea the day before Thanksgiving.

Eight sailors were rescued, but Berkshire county native, Lieutenant Steven Combs and two other sailors were never found.

Combs served in Norfolk, Va. in part of 2014 and 2015, according to Naval Air Force Atlantic.

Well, now deep water salvage experts are going in to look for a pinger to try to pick up the aircraft’s emergency location signal in hopes of recovering the aircraft and the three remaining sailors.