Menchville basketball coach Ben Moore dies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Menchville High School Boys’ Basketball Coach Ben Moore passed away Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Virginia Preps says Moore collapsed while giving a eulogy at the funeral for former player Jonquay Byrd. He was unable to be revived.

Moore had just coached Friday night in Menchville’s game against rival Kecoughtan High School.

He had recently started his fourth season coaching Menchville, spending the previous 28 season coaching at Warwick High School.

Many of Moore’s colleagues and former players have voiced their condolences on social media.

Newport News Councilman said on Twitter Saturday, “My mentor, my shoulder to lean on, my guy who always kept it 100 with me no matter what. Going to miss my daily calls/texts that kept me sane!”

West Virginia Wesleyan College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jack Meriwether tweeted, “So sad to hear of the passing of Menchville head coach Ben Moore. Ben was one of the first people to help me in this business and I know I’m one of

countless people who can say that. Thoughts and prayers to his family and many many friends.”

Schools including Nansemond River High School, Gloucester High School and Hampton have also expressed condolences on their social media.

