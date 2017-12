VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A detached garage caught on fire Sunday night at a home in the Seatack section of Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Beautiful Street around 7 p.m.

They were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, officials say.

There were no injuries reported, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.