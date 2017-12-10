Coast Guard medevacs man from fish boat near Hatteras

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard medevaced a man who had suffered possible injuries aboard a fishing vessel near Hatteras Island Sunday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington received a call just before at 10 a.m. that a 20-year-old man had fallen down a ladder and suffered possible injuries to his hip, thigh and head aboard the 71-foot fishing boat Tamara Alane.

A Coast Guard Motor Life Boat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet launched with a Dare County EMS team aboard.

The crew met the fishing boat in Hatteras Bight, brought the ailing man aboard and transported him ashore.

The EMS team brought the man to The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head.

“This medevac was all about teamwork between our crew and the Dare County EMS team,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Allen, situational unit watchstander for the case. “We are pleased we could work together with a local agency to help an injured person in a timely and safe manner.”