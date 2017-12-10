Calming Santa brings peace at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All was calm today at the MacArthur Center, at least before the doors opened to the public. The 2nd annual “Calming Santa” event took place inside the mall’s winter wonderland.

“The kids love it,” said Portsmouth resident Glory Buyrn. “It’s basically having a normal Christmas.”

It’s her second time bringing her three sons to see Calming Santa at the MacArthur Center. Two of her sons have autism, so holiday events — like pictures with santa — aren’t always easy.

“It’s always been difficult for them to get pictures with Santa, to wait in the long lines, but the sensitive santa events like this one here has been a lifesaver for us cause we get this sweet little Santa picture without the meltdowns that come beforehand,” said Buyrn.

EMG Consulting sponsors the event. They work with families who have kids with autism or other special needs and hope to give them a calm day.

“The louder noises or the really excited environment, or the crowded environment, everything going on all at once can be really, really overwhelming for many of us, particularly children that have special needs,” said Elizabeth Gilmore, managing director of EMG Consulting.

For the Buryns, it’s something they never want to miss.

“All the normal Christmas activities, even though you have two kids on the spectrum, that’s something that we always, as a family with kids with autism, sometimes we just want normalcy,” said Buryn. “Things that other people might take for granted we think are just amazing just like taking pictures with Santa.”