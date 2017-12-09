Woman and child die in vehicle accident in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman and a child were killed in a two-vehicle accident on Route 460, late Friday.

Virginia State Police say that 27-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Feinberg, of Chesapeake, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic, westbound on Route 460, when she lost control of her vehicle, ran off the road and struck a guard rail that caused the vehicle to spin out into the eastbound lanes into the path of a 2012 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer.

Feinberg was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. She and a 5 year-old male were pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers were alerted to the crash just after 11:30 p.m. All westbound lanes on Route 460 near General Mahone Highway were closed for nearly three hours.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.