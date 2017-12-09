Wave City Care hosts 17th Annual Christmas Extravaganza

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Wave City Care 17th Annual Christmas Extravaganza was held at Lynnhaven Middle School on Saturday.

Wave City Care and Lynnhaven Middle School partnered up to bring Christmas to families in need.

Families were selected from five Virginia Beach Elementary Schools, and the Atlantis and Friendship Village Apartments in Virginia Beach.

The entire middle school cafeteria was filled with rows and rows of toys and clothing for children of all ages and sizes where parents can choose and wrap the gifts they selected for their children.

The event included Christmas crafts, holiday games and children even get to create their own Christmas cupcake with all the sprinkles and decorations.