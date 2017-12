HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Waterworks Department are set to take down two out-of-service water storage tanks in Hampton.

Waterworks said the Phoebus tank has been out of service since 2014 and the Fox Hill tank has been out of service for six months. Upon removal, water pressure monitoring stations will be installed.

The structures’ demolition was approved by the Virginia Department of Health.

The demolition is expected to begin this winter.