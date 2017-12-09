VDOT warns drivers of possible icy roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning motorists to stay off the roads Saturday night as temperatures drop.

VDOT says drivers should prepare for slippery roads Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Most roads are clear, but a combination of wet roads from snow and slush with low temperatures could create icy conditions, according to VDOT.

VDOT crews will continue to monitor and treat roadways. As drivers encounter slow-moving equipment, such as snowplows, slow down and allow operators the right of way.

Controlling cars on icy roads is extremely difficult, so it’s best to stay off the roads.

If you must be out, take it very slow, leave ample room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you, do not brake suddenly and make sure your car is in safe winter driving condition, says VDOT.

You can check the latest road conditions using the 511 system by phone and web at www.511virginia.org or mobile app.