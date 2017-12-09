Police investigating a woman found dead outside Marriott at City Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 51-year-old Williamsburg woman was found dead on a sidewalk outside of the Newport News Marriott at City Center Friday night, according to Newport News Police.

Police say it appears the woman jumped or fell from the sixth floor of the hotel.

Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m. and when officers and medics arrived on the scene, they found the woman lying on the ground near the parking garage, not breathing.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.