Operation Homefront holds annual military family meal giveaway

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the holiday season, which is often marked by shared meals with loved ones. Operation Homefront made that a little bit easier by handing out holiday meals to military families in Hampton Roads Saturday.

There was no shortage of gifts, food or decorations at this year’s Holiday Meals for Military event.

“It really took the community to come together to put this event on for these families,” said Shannon Stinson, a program coordinator with Operation Homefront.

Over 200 families stopped by the Hampton Peninsula Town Center, picking up all the necessities for a holiday meal and presents for everyone.

“Honestly, I think it’s awesome,” said Hampton Roads resident Johnathan Ellis. “Glad that Operation Homefront is doing something like this.”

Operation Homefront says their mission is to help military families thrive, not struggle to get by.

“This just adds an extra token to show our support for them and thank them for what they do during this time,” Stinson said. “We don’t know their stories, we don’t know what they’re going through. This could bring a little extra holiday cheer to those families who are in need.”

This was the Ellis family’s first time coming by and they say the support means a lot. “It’s super heartwarming that you have so much support,” said Brandi Ellis.