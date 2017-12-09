Man sentenced for deadly Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man involved in a 2016 deadly shooting in Norfolk will serve 10 years behind bars.

Mondozer Masters was sentenced to 17 years with 7 years suspended in Norfolk Circuit Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty back in September to 1 count of second degree murder and 1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the March 2016 shooting death of Robert Knight III on Kingston Avenue.

Two other men charged in the shooting, Tradell Cook and Elisha Hernandez, had previously pleaded guilty.