Great white shark tagged by group in North Carolina sound

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (AP) — A juvenile great white shark tagged by a research group has surfaced inside Pamlico Sound west of the Outer Banks.

A satellite ping sent to Ocearch.org on Saturday located Bruin just off Swan Quarter on the Hyde County mainland.

On Tuesday, the shark that was 5-foot, 5-inches long and weighed 101 pounds when it was tagged in August off Montauk, N.Y., sent a ping from just inside the sound around Avon. But because the satellite pings have a variance of about 20 miles, it was likely that the shark was still in the ocean, just off the beach.

Even with the variance, the latest ping means Bruin more than likely is inside the sound, probably feeding, and will stay there for days to come.