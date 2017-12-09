First snow of the season hits the peninsula

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Winter weather moved through the area leaving a dusting of snow on parts of the peninsula and parts of the southside with wet roads.

“It’s exciting. It puts us in the holiday spirit,” said Donna Tamplet.

Tamplet and her husband Robert were just one of many enjoying the snow in Downtown Williamsburg.

The couple says roads were pretty clear on their way in, but they would be attentive when heading home because of dropping temperatures.

“You always have to be cautious regardless of the conditions but especially tonight based on that,” Robert Tamplet said.

Devan and Cheyenne Cockrell drove all the way from Harrisonburg to visit Williamsburg.

They say the roads were wet on their way down.

“Hadn’t quite frozen over yet. The weather conditions were getting worse, I guess, with the constant snowfall. It was warm when we started, then got colder as we were heading down the road,” they said.

As temperatures continue to drop, VDOT is warning drivers about roads freezing overnight.

Crews are on standby, ready to treat bridges, interstates and other areas that freeze over quickly.

VDOT is asking drivers to slow down if they plan on being on the roads.

“People are being cautious out there, which is good. The snow’s not sticking yet. No freezing temperatures so hopefully everyone can stay safe. No ice,” the Cockrells said.