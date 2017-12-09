Environmental groups file lawsuit to try to block pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups has filed a federal lawsuit to try to block a natural gas pipeline planned for southwestern Virginia.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline cleared its last regulatory hurdle and won state water permits Thursday. The lawsuit was filed Friday in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by Appalachian Mountain Advocates. The coalition is asking for a review of the permits issued by the State Water Control Board.

Plans for the pipeline call for it to run about 300 miles, from West Virginia through the southwest corner of Virginia, to a location near the North Carolina border.

The coalition says the state board and the Department of Environmental Quality rushed the review process. The state has said that the pipeline has faced a rigorous regulatory process.