Endangered missing child alert issued for Essex Co. teen

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An endangered missing child alert has been issued as authorities search for an Essex County teen.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Elise Kristine Wenig was last seen at Essex High School and is believed to be in danger.

She’s described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long black coat, a black Adidas hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers. She also wears pink glasses and has a nose ring.

Authorities say she may be in the company of 34-year-old Jennifer Sherman-Wenig. Sherman-Wenig is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 210 pounds, with green eyes and red hair.

Those with information about this case are urged to contact the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-443-3347 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.