Elizabeth City men prosecuted for weapon and drug charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C (WAVY) – Two Elizabeth City men have been prosecuted federally for weapons and drug charges.

On Nov. 29, 42-year-old James Calvin Brooks was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison after entering a guilty plea for disturbing cocaine.

The charged steamed from an arrest by the Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department Drug agents in August and September of 2016.

Brooks was arrested by Narcotics Agents that centered around Brooks selling cocaine in the Elizabeth City area. He was alleged to use his E. Cypress Street residence to store and sell the narcotics.

The second man, 27-year-old Jerel Leon Jordan, appeared in federal court in Raleigh on Dec. 1 and was found guilty of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug rime.

Jordan was arrested after an investigation by the Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Agents in 2016. The investigation ended after a search warrant was executed in his residence at Red Cedar Run in Elizabeth City. Jordan was found on possession of trafficking amounts of cocaine and a firearm.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in early March.