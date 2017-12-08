VDOT says it’s ready for winter weather this weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT says it is ready should a winter storm hit Hampton Roads this weekend.

“This is a light snow event for us,” said VDOT’s Paula Miller. “We have our equipment ready. We started tests back in October.”

VDOT officials tell 10 On Your Side though it isn’t used to rolling out the trucks so early in winter, crews are still ready. The focus will mainly be on James City County and the New Kent area.

18 trucks are loaded and ready to hit the streets.

“That’s where we think any snow we see will most likely be concentrated, in that region of the western end of the district,” Miller added.

Officials say because of the rain before the snow, roads won’t be able to be pre-treated.

There are 24,000 tons of sand and another 14,000 tons of salt in storage areas.

Skeleton crews will work all weekend monitoring bridges and overpasses on both the Peninsula and Southside.

Crews don’t believe there will be much snow sticking to the roads, because they aren’t cold enough.

“The pavement is still warm so things shouldn’t stick around that long, because the pavements are still warm,” Miller said. “We have sensors that we can monitor the pavement and know how things are looking and how we need to respond to each and everyone of those weather events.”