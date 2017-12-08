Suffolk schools suffer power outage; parents asked to pick up students

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Parents of students at several Suffolk schools are being asked to pick up their children from after-school activities following a power outage Friday afternoon.

Dominion Power says the outage is affecting Driver Elementary, Mack Ben Jr. Elementary, Nansemond Parkway Elementary and John Yeates Middle.

That includes any after-school activity (Parks and Recreation, YMCA) at all four schools, school officials say.

As of 4 p.m. there were more than 5,400 customers without power in Suffolk, according to the Dominion Energy outage map.