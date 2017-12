CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say two unknown women entered a Burlington store on Portsmouth Boulevard on Nov. 14 and left with a cart full of toys without paying for them.

The two left the scene in a gold Mazda Protege in North Carolina tags.

If anyone has information about the identities of these individuals they are encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, text or submit an on-line tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.