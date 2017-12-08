Norfolk doorbell camera captures video of package thief

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This time of year should be about giving, not taking, but unfortunately police are busy this holiday season trying to track down porch pirates.

Norfolk police released video Friday of a recent incident in the 1300 block of Kingston Avenue. The video, captured on a doorbell camera system, shows a woman get out of a white van, walk up to a front porch and steal a couple packages.

The crime happened around 1:50 p.m. on December 6. If you’ve seen this van or can help identify the thief, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.