Navy says claim of racial vandalism on USS George H.W. Bush untrue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Claims of racially motivated vandalism on USS George H.W. Bush were found to be false, according to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

An unidentified sailor posted multiple pictures on social media in November showing alleged vandalism in their bunk. The post has been shared over 20,000 times on Facebook.

The Facebook post states, “I am a United States sailor. I proudly serve the Navy and this is what I’m receiving in return. #SailorAskingForHelp things are getting out of hand. Please share. Somebody knows something. (Thank you all for your guidance).”

Navy spokesperson, Commander Dave Hecht, said the sailor has received appropriate administrative actions as well as additional counseling and training. The sailor is still a member of the crew on USS George H.W. Bush.

The Navy is using the situation to provide more training to the crew and reemphasize that vandalism and racism will not be tolerated.

Hecht said it has also been reiterated to the crew that the chain of command has an open-door policy for reporting incidents similar to this.