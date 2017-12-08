McDonald’s employee robbed at gunpoint in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police are looking for two suspects that robbed a McDonald’s employee on Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a robbery of the victim at the McDonald’s located in the 300 block of Second Street at around 5:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim, an employee, who told police that he was out by the dumpster when two black male suspects drove up in a black sedan. The men robbed the victim at gunpoint, and took his wallet before driving off in an unknown direction.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the subjects. There were no reported injuries.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.