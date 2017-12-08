Man shot by police in Wisconsin was convicted felon from Portsmouth

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP/WAVY) — Officials in northeastern Wisconsin have identified the man fatally shot by officers on Thursday as a convicted felon from Portsmouth.

Marinette County officials say 35-year-old Jesse Cole Shuping had been in the Marinette area for about six weeks and spent some time at a local shelter. He was on probation and parole, but was wanted by Virginia authorities on a grand larceny charge, according to officials. They say he recently befriended a local person who allowed him to stay at her home.

Sheriff’s officials said they believe Shuping was attempting to collect a debt at a Marinette motel early Thursday. They then found the suspect driving away from a residence in the Town of Peshtigo and followed. Sheriff Jerry Sauve says Shuping exited his vehicle along Highway 64 with his gun and was shot after placing “the officers in danger.”

The two Marinette officers and two sheriff’s deputies involved in the incident were not injured, and have been placed on administrative leave while Wisconsin authorities investigate.