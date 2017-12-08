Man found guilty of first degree murder in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Mandocous Rivers of Suffolk was convicted by a jury Wednesday for murdering a man at the Wilson Pine Apartments in March of 2016.

The jury found Rivers guilty for ten other charges in relation to the incident, including robbery, malicious wounding and use of firearm.

They recommended he be sentenced to 138 years. Rivers’ sentencing on March 28, according to court documents.

Rivers attempted robbery and use of a firearm in an attempted robbery charges were dismissed.

Rivers was arrested on March 12, 2016 along with Markelyn Lamontre Jones and charged with murdering 23-year-old Aaron Hunter.

