“King of Death” pleads guilty to heroin and fentanyl charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Thursday to supplying a Norfolk drug ringleader with heroin and fentanyl that resulted in fatal overdoses.

According to court documents, Rashad L. Clark, 38, supplied Eskrine Dawson, Jr. with heroin and fentanyl from September and December of 2016.

Clark concealed the narcotics in stuffed animals and brought them from New Jersey to Virginia where he would stay for days at a time to oversee Dawson’s operation, according to court documents.

The operation was based out of a Studios 4 Less motel in Virginia Beach.

Clark’s co-supplier Kenneth Stuart, also known as “Bones” and “Brutal,” was incarcerated at the time.

Clark supplied Dawson with thousands of wax baggies containing narcotics stamped with labels like “King of Death,” “Last Call,” “Mad Max,” “Bentley,” “No Evil,” “Black Dynamite,” “Superman,” “Tango Cash,” “Moneybag,” “Tower of Power,” and “Steph Curry,” according to court documents.

Two individuals consumed the narcotics supplied by Dawson and Clark and both suffered a fatal overdose, court documents say.

The DEA in partnership with officers from the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake police departments searched motels in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Norfolk and seized guns and over 1,800 wax baggies of heroin and fentanyl.

From September to December of 2016 over $70,000 cash was deposited by members of this conspiracy into a Wells Fargo account controlled by Clark.

Clark plead guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to manufacture and distribute heroin, fentanyl, and furanyl fentanyl resulting in death.

Clark faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on April 2.