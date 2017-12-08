KFC robbed at gunpoint in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking to identify a suspect connected to a business robbery.

On Dec 7, at around 7:05 p.m., police were notified for a robbery at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 1100 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

The investigation revealed that a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene on foot towards Michigan Drive.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.