High school football state championships postponed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced Friday all state championship footballs scheduled for Saturday have been postponed due to the winter weather advisory.

The games have been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 10. at the same locations and times.

 

Here are the schedules games for that state championships:

Class 1 Final at Salem Football Stadium– Riverheads (11-2) versus Chilhowie (11-3) – 12 p.m.

Class 2 Final at Salem Football Stadium – Appomattox County (13-1) versus . R.E. Lee-Staunton – 4:30 pm

Class 3 Final at the College of William and Mary – Heritage-Lynchburg (13-1) versus Hopewell (10-4) – 12 p.m.

Class 4 Final at the College of William and Mary – Louisa County (14-0) versus Salem-Salem (12-2) – 5:30 pm

Class 5 Final at Hampton University – Highland Springs (13-1) versus Tuscarora (12-2) – 12 p.m.

Class 6 Final at Hampton University – Westfield (14-0) versus Oscar Smith (12-2) – 4:30 pm