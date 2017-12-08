High school football state championships postponed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced Friday all state championship footballs scheduled for Saturday have been postponed due to the winter weather advisory.

The games have been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 10. at the same locations and times.

Due to the winter weather advisory forecast of 4-6 inches of snow expected across various parts of Virginia all championship football games for Sat., Dec. 9 are postponed and are re-scheduled for Sun, Dec. 10. This decision was reached with the utmost concern for travel safety. — VHSL Athletics (@VHSL_) December 8, 2017

Here are the schedules games for that state championships:

Class 1 Final at Salem Football Stadium– Riverheads (11-2) versus Chilhowie (11-3) – 12 p.m.

Class 2 Final at Salem Football Stadium – Appomattox County (13-1) versus . R.E. Lee-Staunton – 4:30 pm

Class 3 Final at the College of William and Mary – Heritage-Lynchburg (13-1) versus Hopewell (10-4) – 12 p.m.

Class 4 Final at the College of William and Mary – Louisa County (14-0) versus Salem-Salem (12-2) – 5:30 pm

Class 5 Final at Hampton University – Highland Springs (13-1) versus Tuscarora (12-2) – 12 p.m.

Class 6 Final at Hampton University – Westfield (14-0) versus Oscar Smith (12-2) – 4:30 pm