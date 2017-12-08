Hampton introduces Robert Prunty as Pirates new head football coach

HAMPTON (WAVY) — Hampton University formally introduced Robert Prunty as head coach of the Pirates football team. Prunty replaces Connell Maynor who resigned after going 19-22 in four seasons.

Prunty served last season as East Carolina University’s associate head coach, defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

Prior to that, he served four years as the University of Cincinnati’s associate head coach and defensive ends coach and three years as co-defensive coordinator.

Before impacting the Bearcat program, Prunty spent three seasons under Tommy Tuberville at Texas Tech, 2010-2012, directing the Red Raiders’ defensive ends.

His player evaluation and relationship cultivation skills produced Texas Tech’s second-highest rated class in school history in 2012. Prunty plans on putting that skill to work on tapping the Hampton Roads talent pool for the Pirates.

“It’s like being at a buffet, you get a little bit of everything in the 757,” Prunty said. “This is the bloodline, right here in the 757. We need to be relentless in the 757. Every coach, including me, will have a school (to recruit) in the 757. Our presence will be felt all over the 757.”

Prunty will guide a Hampton program that will be transitioning to the Big South Conference.