PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) – Lifestyle correspondent Stephanie Walters has ideas for the people on your list who may be last, but certainly not least. Whether it’s your child’s teacher, a friendly mail carrier or the neighbor who watches your cat when you are away, Stephanie has something to make them all feel special.

Follow Stephanie on social media @Stephwalterstv

and also www.theredelyngroup.com/montage-minute