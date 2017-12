PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several events have already been cancelled or postponed due to the winter weather forecast this weekend. Keep up to dates with the schedule changes on WAVY.com.

29th Annual Downtown Hampton Lighted Boat Parade scheduled for Friday night is cancelled.

VHSL Football State Championships scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 10.

Portsmouth Children’s Christmas Parade and Old Towne Holiday Music Festival scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.