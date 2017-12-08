Fugitive arrested near ODU was part of national drug operation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police and federal agents say an arrest made Monday after a 12-hour standoff near the Old Dominion University (ODU) was part of a national gun and drug sting operation.

Alpha Almin Kamara, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Kamara, also known as “Juuce”, was one of 28 individuals arrested and charged as part of “Operation Tin Panda.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began Operation Tin Panda in the Spring of 2017 to target individuals selling drugs while armed and other firearm related criminal acts.

Over 300 law enforcement agents and officers were involved.

In collaboration with the DEA, the Department of Justice and over a dozen other offices, began jointly investigating area Blood gangs involved in violent crime and other criminal activity in Northern Virginia, according to a press release.

Multiple criminal acts were tied to gang and drug activity, including homicide, malicious wounding, robbery, shootings and drug and firearms distribution.

During the course of the investigation, more than 30 individuals throughout Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia and California have been arrested.

Prior to Monday, Operation Tin Panda recovered 71 firearms and approximately 1,292 grams of cocaine base, 4,408 grams of cocaine, 23,838 grams of marijuana, 2,152 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 815 grams of heroin and 36,075 grams of THC. More was seized on Monday, according to a press release.