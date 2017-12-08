Family of Chesapeake teen killed in accident files $30 million suit against driver and his employer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)–The family of a Great Bridge High School student killed in an alleged drunk driving crash has filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit.

Back in May, 18 year-old Kaitlyn Duffy died when a furniture delivery box truck struck her SUV head-on in Virginia Beach on Indian River Road. She was just weeks away from high school graduation.

The aftermath of the collision also left her passenger, Sabrina Mundorff, with serious injuries.

Police charged the driver of the box truck, Jerode Johnson, with involuntary manslaughter, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

This month, days before what would have been Kaitlyn’s 19th birthday, the family filed a lawsuit against Johnson and his employer, Great Bridge Furniture.

In the lawsuit, the Duffys’ attorney writes that Johnson drove erratically that afternoon. The suit alleges that he had alcohol and cocaine in his system and drove with a suspended license.

However, the suit also claims that negligence falls on Great Bridge Furniture.

The Duffys’ attorney writes that prior to the crash, the company received complaints about Johnson’s “reckless and dangerous” driving. That also included complaints posted on the company’s social media page.

The lawsuit asks for $30 million in damages.

10 On Your Side called Great Bridge Furniture. A woman on the phone told us they have no comment on the lawsuit.

We reached out to the Duffy family and were sent this quote:

“Tomorrow would’ve been Kaitlyn’s 19th birthday and to not have her here to celebrate with us is causing unimaginable pain to our family, We appreciate all of the love & support that we have received.”