Disabled veteran from Puerto Rico gets help in Hampton Roads

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A disabled Army veteran from Puerto Rico, who lost everything in Hurricane Maria is receiving help from fellow veterans in Hampton Roads.

Carmen Maldonado Colon was born and raised in Puerto Rico, but previously worked at Ft. Eustis and returned to Virginia at the beginning of November.

“You feel that sense of, I should stay because this is home and I want to help and my family’s there, but I had to do it for me and for my son. I had to do it for my kids,” she said.

She and her teenage son were without a home, food, and winter clothes. Two of her other children got to safety in another state.

“To balance all that has been really emotionally devastating, and financially as well,” she said.

Colon says she suffered a traumatic brain injury during her service. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services put her in touch with DAV Chapter 13 in Yorktown. They got right to work to help her with money for rent on a new place, school supplies for her son, and vouchers from local chapters. On Friday, DAV Chapter 13 presented her with a check from VFW 4639 in Williamsburg. The local DAV said it is also hopes to get Colon help from other VFW chapters, the DAV Department of Virginia, and a national grant.

“I knew I was going to find compassion and help, but this is unbelievable. It’s unbelievable…It’s not even the stuff. It’s the quality of the human beings that are here,” Colon said.

If you’d like to help Colon, click this link here.