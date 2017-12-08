Chesapeake police searching for identity theft suspects

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are looking for three people suspected of being involved in an identity theft scheme.

Police say the suspects were able to obtain the victim’s information, and use it to open up two different credit cards at two different locations.

The suspects then used those cards to purchase $12,634 worth of merchandise.

If anyone has information about the identities of the suspects, they’re encouraged to call, text or submit an on-line tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.