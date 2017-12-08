Audience: Hampton Holly Days Parade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today our studio audience was here to talk about a very festive weekend in downtown Hampton. The Christmas market, selfies with Santa, and full slate of activities for families at the Hampton History Museum. Ryan Downey from the Hampton Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with Seamus McGrann from the Hampton History Museum, told us all about this event. The theme is a Holiday Liftoff in honor of NASA Langley Research Center’s Centennial Celebration and it’s tomorrow night in Downtown Hampton. Expect to see a parade with marching bands, school bands, dance groups, and you’ll have to come to see the rest.

Hampton Holly Days Parade

“Holiday Lift-Off”

Tomorrow Night at 7

Settlers Landing Rd – Hampton

Selfies With Santa

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Carousel

Holiday Market

Tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hampton History Museum

VisitHampton.com