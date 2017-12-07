Hampton Lighted Boat Parade cancelled due to inclement weather

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton has cancelled its upcoming lighted boat parade due to inclement weather.

The 29th annual Downtown Hampton Lighted Boat Parade was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and some snow is possible for Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The band Little Doors, who was set to perform at the event, will now have a show at The Bull Island Brewing Company from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

