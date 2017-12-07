Weddings, Meetings, Play-dates and More!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you need auditorium seating or an indoor playground to make your next event a success, HUB 757 has it all for you. This weekend HUB 757 hosts a Christmas Market that’s a perfect opportunity to get some shopping done and see the space for yourself! Make sure you check out their great deals for bookings in early 2018.

HUB 757 Events Center

6801 Bridgeway Drive in the Harbour View area of Suffolk.

Christmas Marketplace: Saturday, Dec.9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m .

For more information on events and specials, call (757) 800-1800 or find them online at HUB757.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by HUB 757.